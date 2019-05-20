David Tennant feels pressure of bringing Good Omens to the screen

David Tennant has said he feels a “weight of expectation” about his eagerly anticipated new series Good Omens as he does not want to disappoint people.

The Amazon Prime Video series is based on the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice And Accurate Prophecies Of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, and sees an angel and a demon having to join forces to save the world.

The show has been in the works for more than 18 months.

Tennant, who plays the demon, said: “When you bump into people for whom this book has meant everything, of course you feel a weight of expectation, and it feels like, since this has been announced, I keep doing that.

“This is hugely important to people, this book.”

He went on: “Of course, once you realise that you hold something that’s so precious to people in your hands, you don’t want to disappoint them, and yet bring it to a wider audience, people who don’t know the story.

“Obviously to be given a property that has a history and has expectation around it is something of a responsibility but then you’ve got to just turn up and do it as well.

“You’ve got to try and not worry about that, because you’ve got to tell this version of that story.”

The actor continued: “I’m sure it won’t mirror what everyone sees in their head but maybe it will be better for some people. I’m sure some people will be furious, I’m sure other people will be utterly delighted and all you can do is do your best.”

Michael Sheen, who plays the angel, said the fact that writer Gaiman is so involved in the adaptation helps as it feels like the show is “coming from the source”.

Michael Sheen (Ian West/PA)

“But it’s hard, isn’t it,” he added. “Especially something that hasn’t been adapted before.

“Everyone has their own version in their head of what characters should look like, or different scenes, things like that, so it’s always going to be difficult.”

The ensemble cast also includes Frances McDormand, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Josie Lawrence, Reece Shearsmith and Sir Derek Jacobi.

Good Omens is available on Prime Video on May 31.