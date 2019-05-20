Creators of Elton John biopic Rocketman hope it can help LGBT community

The star and director of Sir Elton John biopic Rocketman hope the film can make a difference to LGBT issues.

Director Dexter Fletcher said he hopes the frank portrayal of Sir Elton’s sexuality will help people “think differently” about gay rights and offer on-screen representation.

Taron Egerton, who took on the role of the pop star, said LGBT issues are close to his heart.

David Furnish and Sir Elton John at the premiere (Ian West/PA)

The pair spoke at the UK premiere of Rocketman at Leicester Square in London, attended by Sir Elton and husband David Furnish.

Fletcher said the pop star demanded a “no-holds-barred”, truthful portrayal of his life.

The director added that he was proud to tell the story and to be part of a project that could “move the needle” of attitudes towards homosexuality.

Advertising

He said: “I don’t think that can be overstated. Elton is very proud of who he is and that’s part of his journey, and we’re very proud to be part of that.

“Everyone likes to see themselves represented on screen, one way or another, I’m very proud to be part of that. I know Taron and Richard (Madden) are.

“It’s like saying could you do a film about Elton John but he doesn’t wear glasses – it simply wouldn’t be Elton’s story.

“It’s integral to what we’re talking about, it’s integral to what we do, and if it moves the needle, if it makes some people think differently, surely that’s a great thing.”

Advertising

Dexter Fletcher at the UK premiere (Ian West/PA)

Fletcher added: “It’s an incredible life that he’s led, and it’s an incredible story to tell. It was a no-holds-barred portrayal of his life. Without the lows there are no highs.”

Bodyguard actor Madden plays Sir Elton’s former lover and manager John Reid, and appeared on the red carpet alongside co-star Egerton, who reinforced the importance of LGBT issues.

Egerton said: “It’s massively important. I’ve spoken a lot, I feel, about how important this is to me. It’s everything.

“Like most people, I have friends who are gay, friends who the issue is hugely important to. Because I love them, it’s hugely important to me.”

The red carpet was treated to a special message relayed from the International Space Station celebrating the release of Rocketman.