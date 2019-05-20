Claudia Schiffer dazzles in rainbow dress at Rocketman premiere

Claudia Schiffer dazzled the crowd as she arrived at the UK premiere of Rocketman in an eye-catching multi-coloured dress.

The supermodel looked stunning in the filmy, floor-length gown, which featured sections of pink, white, green and blue.

Claudia Schiffer (Ian West/PA)

Schiffer was one of many stars at the screening of the Sir Elton John biopic.

The singer himself looked smart in navy, while his husband David Furnish wore a black suit with a white pattern.

David Furnish and Sir Elton John attending the Rocketman UK premiere (Ian West/PA)

Elizabeth Hurley was chic in a white trouser suit with her brunette locks loose over her shoulders, while Kelly Osbourne wore a black dress and jacket that complemented her lilac hair.

Elizabeth Hurley (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Kelly Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays the singer’s mother Sheila in the movie, also wore black to the screening in London’s Leicester Square.

She turned heads in her elegant short-sleeved dress, which had lace detailing around the neckline.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Singer Vanessa White added a pop of colour in a short purple number.

Vanessa White (Ian West/PA)

The film will be released in the UK on May 22.