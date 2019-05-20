Chris Evans: I like to be at one with nature

Chris Evans has said he likes to be “at one with nature” and calms down outdoors.

The Virgin Radio presenter said he disconnects from his hectic day job with a rural ritual.

Evans spoke at the Chelsea Flower Show about his daily meditation, and his favourite spot to “think about things”.

The former BBC presenter talked with landscape architect Tom Stuart-Smith on his visit to the annual show in London, and shared his love of nature.

Speaking to the Press Association, Evans said: “We live basically in Windsor Great Park. So we live in an amazing 10,000 acre garden.

“I go out every day for a walk. Love it, love it, love it. It really calms me down.

“There’s a little place that I go and lie on the same log with the dog, and look through a sort of covering of beech leaves.

“I try and go there every day. Have a little think about things. If you believe in chakras, green is your love chakra.

“It’s where you go to communicate and be at one with nature.”

He added: “I meditate every day. I have done for a few years.”

Evans appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show with wife Natasha Shishmanian, who insisted on checking the radio star’s teeth before he posed for photographs in the RHS Bridgewater Garden.

The presenter said he was happy to get on board with the RHS Bridgewater project, which will see the entire garden relocated to his native North West.

He said: “Schools are going to get involved, big mental health and NHS involvement. And it’s in the North West, I’m very happy to do it.

“The thing about the North West is, it’s a lot greener that people imagine.

“It’s about whether you want to go there or not.”

Dame Judi Dench with a young elm tree at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Judi Dench also made an appearance at the annual event to share her love of trees and concern for their future in the UK.

The actress was presented with an elm tree in the Great Pavilion at the show, and voiced her hope that the trees – ravaged by Dutch elm disease – would thrive again.

Dame Judi added: “Now we have to be concerned about the ash trees.”