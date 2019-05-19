Menu

One million back petition demanding GoT final season is remade

The petition calls the writers “woefully incompetent”.

Game of Thrones

A petition demanding a remake of Game Of Thrones series eight “with competent writers” has gathered a million signatures ahead of the show’s finale.

The campaign calls for the current and final series of the long-running show to be entirely redone.

The petition on change.org said: writers David Benioff and DB Weiss “have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.

“This series deserves a final season that makes sense.

“Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

Tonight. #GameofThrones

The petition, launched by Dylan D in Fort Worth, Texas, started after the latest episode drew criticism from some viewers, who questioned Daenerys Targaryen burning down King’s Landing.

He wrote: “I made this petition some few days after Episode 4, The Last of the Starks, aired.

“I was just so disappointed and angry. It was simply me venting a bit.

“I posted it (on Reddit), it got nowhere, and I shrugged and went about my day. I had forgotten all about it.

“A week later, a coworker caught me before I was leaving for the day and asked, ‘Hey, is this you?’ The petition had almost reached 500,000 signatures.

“I was blown away. I hadn’t checked the thing for a week! And look at how far it has come!”

