Love Island’s Jack Fincham shows off body transformation

Love Island’s Jack Fincham said he is feeling “strong and healthy” as he showed off his recent weight loss in a series of dramatic before and after pictures.

The reality TV star said he did not care that he didn’t share the same honed physique as many of his fellow Love Islanders but decided to embark on a new diet and fitness regime to be more healthy.

“For me, getting fit was about getting healthy, it wasn’t really about the way I looked,” he said.

“I was never bothered that I didn’t have the ribbed abs like the other lads on Love Island but I was bothered when doctors told me I was clinically obese.”

Jack Fincham (Fincham partnered with supplement experts Protein World, using the four-week Slender Plan)

The star – who split from his Love Island girlfriend Dani Dyer in April – said he feels “strong and healthy in both my body and my mind” after losing more than two stone.

Discussing whether he was now getting more female attention, Fincham said: “To be honest I haven’t paid much attention!

“I’ve got a bit more I suppose and people have complimented me on my transformation.

“I’ve just been focused on feeling strong and continuing my training.”

– Fincham has partnered with Protein World, using the four-week Slender Plan.