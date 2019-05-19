Gentleman Jack viewers thank BBC for airing lesbian period drama

Gentleman Jack viewers have praised the BBC for airing a lesbian period drama.

The eight-part series about Regency landowner Anne Lister – who is regarded as the “first modern lesbian” – got under way on BBC One on Sunday.

The episode saw Lister (Suranne Jones) returning to Halifax from her travels and setting her sights on finding a wife, and included a steamy sex scene.

After it aired, viewers posted messages on social media thanking the BBC.

“Thank you BBC for making a period drama including LGBTQ characters,” said one pleased viewer.

“I now understand what straight people feel like when they watch a period drama. Thank you,” said another.

“Loved #GentlemanJack tonight. How rare it is to see lesbian loves portrayed and centred on tellie!” said another.

Others also praised Sally Wainwright, who created the series based on Lister’s diaries.

One person posted: “@BBCOne just showed a lesbian sex scene during its prime time period drama Sunday night slot and I really really REALLY shipped it.

“Thank you @spiceyw, ‘the lesbians have landed!’

“#GentlemanJack was just brilliant – love the music, the swagger, and just the cheekiness of it all.”

One viewer said “Gentleman Jack was “the best telly ever”.

“Loved it and looking forward to the next ep ! #SuranneJones is simply amazing! She can literally do anything ! the whole cast wowed me ! Thank you #BBC,” said the viewer.

“#GentlemanJack is everything we needed right now,” one person tweeted.

“So amazing to know that a historic woman in Anne Lister was so sure and confident of herself as well as her sexuality and to see her own words brought to life is wonderful!

“Well done BBC and Suranne Jones!”

Gentleman Jack continues on BBC One.