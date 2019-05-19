Bond creator’s great niece reveals who she thinks could replace Daniel Craig

The great niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming has backed Idris Elba, Richard Madden and Cillian Murphy as replacements for Daniel Craig.

Hermione “Hum” Fleming also said she was not sure if a female iteration of the famous spy would work.

Hermione Fleming appears in this week's Hello!

She told Hello!: “Idris Elba would make an awesome, sexy, bad-ass Bond. So would Richard Madden from the Bodyguard and Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders.”

Craig recently confirmed the next Bond film, which is as yet untitled, will be his last in the role.

On a female Bond, she said: “I’m not convinced a female Bond would work. My great-uncle created Bond as a man. Yet bringing into the mix a similar character to the ruthless assassin, Villanelle in Killing Eve, would be fun.”

The 29-year-old fashion PR also spoke about living with temporal lobe epilepsy, which she has had since was 13.

The condition means she cannot recall people or events from six months ago, she explained.

Fleming, who was speaking to mark National Epilepsy Week and is a Young Epilepsy ambassador, said: “It’s sad that I’ll forget most of what’s happened to me. If I don’t see a friend or relative for six months, I probably won’t recognise them.

This week’s cover of Hello! magazine (Hello!)

“And when I look at photos from the past, I don’t recall being there; it feels as if my image has been super-imposed.

“One of the most heartbreaking things for me is that I won’t remember happy times with people I love. So when I’m with mum and dad, say, I take tonnes of pictures to capture those precious moments.”

But she added: “I appreciate every second. Every day I wake up determined to live it to the full.”

