Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in gold on Cannes red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shone as she stepped on to the Cannes red carpet in a show-stopping gold gown.

The Indian actress and model commanded attention from the crowd as she turned up at the A Hidden Life premiere in the metallic dress.

The flattering frock left one arm and shoulder bare and featured an unusual, layered train.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Rai, 45, wore her long dark hair pinned back from her face.

Several stars of the modelling world also attended the screening at the French film festival.

Toni Garrn wore a white dress with a thigh-high split, while Petra Nemcova was radiant in purple and Alina Baikova was a vision in frothy turquoise.

Model Toni Garrn (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Petra Nemcova (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Alina Baikova (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The festival on the French Riviera opened on May 14 and will run until May 25.