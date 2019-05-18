Shannen Doherty slams reports linking her to disruption on BH90210 reboot

Actress Shannen Doherty has slammed reports suggesting she was a contributing factor towards the executive producer and several key writers quitting the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.

The future of the show was shrouded in doubt after it emerged showrunner Patrick Sean Smith had walked out along with much of the writing staff.

According to Variety, the reason for the departures may have been the interference from two of the series’ lead actresses.

Doherty, part of the original cast of the 1990s teen drama, is returning for the six-episode reboot and in a lengthy Instagram post said the story was “wildly inaccurate”.

Alongside a screenshot of a report calling her a “total control freak”, Doherty, 48, wrote: “Being a part of tv history is an honor but it also comes with some massive backlash. There has been many stories floating around about this show and me.

“One of the reasons I hesitated to say yes was for this crap. The only thing I’m a control freak over is my health. Trying to stay healthy and positive. I realized this morning, that I have a fear of doing what I love because of headlines like this.

“Not only because there is zero truth to it but because it lessens me and my journey, battle, experience with cancer. Why should I be scared to work? And why aren’t people held accountable for their fabricated stories?”

Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, added: “I am compassionate and caring. I’m multi faceted and not someone to be pigeon holed. I am a woman with my own story. Please stop trying to tell your wildly inaccurate, exaggerated story of me. I promise… you don’t know me.”

The 90210 reboot, with the official title BH90210, will also star Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

According to Fox, the network airing the show, each actor is playing “heightened versions of themselves”, in a story arc that will see the cast attempting to put together a reboot of the beloved teen drama.

Doherty played Brenda in 90210, appearing for four years between 1990 and 1994.