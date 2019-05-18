Ms Banks releases video for BBC Sport collaboration

South London rapper Ms Banks has teamed up with BBC Sport to promote the upcoming 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The musician stars in a new trailer which is part of the broadcaster’s Change The Game campaign, which aims to “shine a spotlight on women’s sport in a summer where the BBC will broadcast more women’s sport than ever before”.

Ms Banks said: “Working in a male-dominated industry myself I can understand and appreciate some of what it must be like for women in sport and so I felt very passionate and eager to get involved with the campaign.

“Sport can unify people all over the world so this summer, especially, we have an opportunity to come together to support and empower these incredible women.”

The trailer, which debuts during Saturday’s Football Focus programme, features female footballers including England captain Steph Houghton and Nikita Parris, as well as Scottish stars Jen Beattie, Claire Emslie and Jane Ross.

Ms Banks stars in a new video trail for BBC Sports (BBC)

Fort Minor’s Remember The Name has been reworked by Ms Banks as the soundtrack for the video.

The 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup takes place in France from June 7 and will be broadcast by the BBC.