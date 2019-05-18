George The Poet wins main prize at British Podcast Awards

Spoken word artist George The Poet has won the main prize at the British Podcast Awards for his series discussing topics such as Grenfell, poverty and music.

Hosted by comedian Cariad Lloyd, the third annual awards show took place at London’s Kings Place on Saturday.

Celebrity guests included Fearne Cotton, Katie Piper and Michael Sheen, who also presented an award.

George The Poet won the main prize at the British Podcast Awards (Ian West/PA)

George The Poet – whose real name is George Mpanga – is a London-born performer of Ugandan heritage and was the big winner on the night, walking away with five prizes.

As well as best podcast, he won the awards for the smartest, best arts and culture, best fiction and best new podcast.

Podcast champion was given to My Dad Wrote A Porno, which is hosted by Jamie Morton, James Cooper and Alice Levine.

Each episode features Morton reading a chapter from an erotic fiction book written by his father and analysed by his fellow presenters.

BBC presenter Rachael Bland’s podcast won an award, following her death from breast cancer (Claire Wood/BBC/PA)

You, Me And The Big C was awarded Acast moment of the year, with presenters Deborah James and Lauren Mahon joined on stage by Steve Bland, who’s wife and BBC 5Live presenter Rachael died from cancer whilst recording the podcast.

Following Bland’s death at 40, the BBC announced a podcast award in her honour, which was won by three women who discuss addiction.

Hosts Melissa, Jade and Selvi were praised for their “warts-and-all” look at addiction and mental health.

Footballer Peter Crouch won the first ever spotlight award for his series on BBC Radio 5 Live, which gives listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the nation’s favourite sport.

Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who is married to diver Tom Daley, took home the best family podcast for Surrogacy: A Family Frontier, which explores surrogacy and his own journey to becoming a father.

The BBC’s Brexitcast, featuring Laura Kuenssberg, Chris Mason, Katya Adler and Adam Fleming, won the listeners’ choice award.