Winners at British LGBT Awards revealed
Kelly Osbourne hosted the 2019 ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.
Celebrities, athletes and activists have been honoured for supporting the LGBT community during a ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.
Stephen Fry and Little Mix were among the winners at the 2019 British LGBT Awards, along with Sex And The City star turned activist Cynthia Nixon and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell.
Bisexual boxer Nicola Adams scooped the sports personality award, with pop star Ellie Goulding being named a celebrity ally.
Here is the full list of winners:
Lifetime Achievement
Stephen Fry
Trailblazer
Paul O’Grady
Sports Personality
Nicola Adams
Music Artist
Hayley Kiyoko
LGBT+ Celebrity
Cynthia Nixon
LGBT+ Celebrity Ally
Ellie Goulding
Media Moment
Courtney Act
LGBT+ Online Influencer
Calle y Poché
Change Makers
Little Mix
LGBT+ Broadcaster or Journalist
Joint winners Liv Little and Anna Richardson
Campaigner
Munroe Bergdorf
Brand or Marketing Campaign
Spotify: Pride Stories
LGBT+ Charity or Community Initiative
LGBT Youth Scotland
LGBT+ Future Leader
Jemma Kameen, Sainsbury’s
LGBT+ Network Group
4Pride
Outstanding Contribution to LGBT+ Life
Peter Tatchell
Inspirational Leader
Geffrye Parsons, Macquarie Group
Corporate Ally
Jim Herbert, Aon
Diversity Hero
David Pearson, KPMG
Inclusive Employer or Company
Vodafone Group
