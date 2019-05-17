Winners at British LGBT Awards revealed

Celebrities, athletes and activists have been honoured for supporting the LGBT community during a ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square.

Stephen Fry and Little Mix were among the winners at the 2019 British LGBT Awards, along with Sex And The City star turned activist Cynthia Nixon and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell.

Bisexual boxer Nicola Adams scooped the sports personality award, with pop star Ellie Goulding being named a celebrity ally.

Stephen Fry was among the winners (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is the full list of winners:

Lifetime Achievement

Stephen Fry

Trailblazer

Paul O’Grady

Sports Personality

Nicola Adams

Advertising

Music Artist

Hayley Kiyoko

LGBT+ Celebrity

Cynthia Nixon

LGBT+ Celebrity Ally

Ellie Goulding

Media Moment

Courtney Act

Advertising

LGBT+ Online Influencer

Calle y Poché

Change Makers

Little Mix

LGBT+ Broadcaster or Journalist

Joint winners Liv Little and Anna Richardson

Munroe Bergdorf (Matt Crossick/PA)

Campaigner

Munroe Bergdorf

Brand or Marketing Campaign

Spotify: Pride Stories

LGBT+ Charity or Community Initiative

LGBT Youth Scotland

LGBT+ Future Leader

Jemma Kameen, Sainsbury’s

LGBT+ Network Group

4Pride

Outstanding Contribution to LGBT+ Life

Peter Tatchell

Inspirational Leader

Geffrye Parsons, Macquarie Group

Corporate Ally

Jim Herbert, Aon

Diversity Hero

David Pearson, KPMG

Inclusive Employer or Company

Vodafone Group