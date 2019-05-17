Stephen Fry and Little Mix honoured for supporting LGBT community

Stephen Fry and Little Mix have been honoured for being allies in defending and advancing LGBT rights.

The presenter and pop stars received recognition at the 2019 British LGBT Awards.

Fry was among the many celebrities honoured at the awards for their work supporting the community.

He was given a lifetime achievement award by Emeli Sande, who described him as a “hero of the people fighting inequality and discrimination all over the world”.

Little Mix have been hailed as “change makers” at the awards, which were hosted by Kelly Osbourne.

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix have been honoured for their support (David Parry/PA)

Paul O’Grady and Ellie Goulding were also among the winners at the event, celebrated for furthering the rights of the LGBT community.

Sarah Garrett, founder of the British LGBT Awards, said: “Every year the British LGBT Awards gets bigger and better.

Advertising

“Each and every one of our winners and nominees continue to make the world a better place for the LGBT+ community, using their platform to advance the rights of our community and educate people in Britain and beyond about the need for equality.”

Sex And The City star and activist Cynthia Nixon was named celebrity of the year, and LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell was also honoured.

Marjorie Strachan, of British LGBT Awards founding partner NatWest, said: “The awards are about more than recognising the nominees and winners, they are about creating a change in attitudes towards diversity and inclusion in every part of the UK.

“This is something that we are committed to, and proud to celebrate.”

Naked Attraction Anna Richardson was awarded the honour for broadcaster or journalist of the year, sharing the prize with the editor-in-chief of gal-dem and contributing editor of Elle UK, Liv Little.