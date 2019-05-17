Sir Elton John defends casting of Taron Egerton in biopic Rocketman

Sir Elton John has defended the casting of straight actor Taron Egerton in Rocketman.

Egerton plays Sir Elton in the biopic, taking on the role of the openly gay performer.

Speaking to The Sun, Sir Elton has strongly condemned any criticism of Egerton for playing him.

The film, shown at the Cannes, charts Sir Elton’s life and struggles with his sexuality, drugs and alcohol.

Speaking about criticism for Egerton, the pop star said: “That’s all bullshit, I’m sorry.”

Taron Egerton gets swept up in emotions at Cannes premiere of the #Rocketman movie. https://t.co/eFwEHjaPHc — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 16, 2019

Sir Elton added he loved the film, the screening of which reportedly left him in tears, and is not concerned about its critical reception.

He said: “If people don’t like it, review-wise, or it doesn’t make one dollar, it’s the movie I wanted to make and that’s all that counts.

Advertising

“I can look back and say ‘you know what, I love it. I can live with it’.”

Rocketman also stars Bodyguard actor Richard Madden as Sir Elton’s one-time manager and lover John Reid.

The film premieres in the UK on Monday.