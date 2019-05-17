Peter Crouch: I was stumped when Harry asked me ‘How did you bag Abbey?’

Peter Crouch says he was lost for words when the Duke of Sussex asked him, “How did you bag Abbey Clancy?”

The footballer, 38, previously revealed that Harry had made the quip about Crouch’s wife in a changing room.

Now the ex-England striker has revealed that, while he did not know what to say at the time, he would have an answer if Harry ever repeated the question.

“That was pre-Meghan and I didn’t know how to respond,” Crouch tells The Graham Norton Show.

“But now I could come back to him with the same question!”

Comedian Jack Whitehall is guest-hosting the BBC One chat show as Graham Norton is commentating at Eurovision.

Britain’s Got Talent judge and author David Walliams, Game Of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, actor Luke Evans and singer Sam Fender are also on the talk show.

Christie said of hit series Game Of Thrones ending: “When it came to the final episode, I got through it and I felt fine all day.

“But, when it came to the speeches, I finally went to pieces and couldn’t stop crying for two hours.

“People got bored with me in the end, but I got it out of my system.”

She said it was “terrifying” to be appearing on stage in a theatre production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, adding: “I am very different to how I may have been seen before, the armour may be off.”

Welsh actor Evans revealed how he felt starstruck when he was invited to Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston’s house, as they shot new Netflix film Murder Mystery.

“She kindly invited me to dinner at her house and being a little starstruck I couldn’t believe it when (Friends actress) Lisa Kudrow walked in,” he said.

“I was trying to play it cool, but Lisa sat one side of me and Jennifer on the other and I had one of those ‘pinch me’ moments and thought, ‘Wow, I am sitting in between Phoebe and Rachel’.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One tonight (Friday) at 10.35pm.