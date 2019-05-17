Kim Kardashian dedicates sweet post to Kanye ahead of fifth wedding anniversary

Kim Kardashian West dedicated a sweet post to Kanye West ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary.

The couple – who earlier this month welcomed their fourth child, via surrogacy – tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

A week ahead of the anniversary, Kardashian West, 38, shared a picture from the big day, along with the caption: “5 years and 4 kids. life couldn’t be better!”

Kardashian West announced news of her fourth child via Twitter on May 10, writing: “He’s here and he’s perfect!

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol. I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Chicago, also born via surrogate, is the couple’s 15-month-old daughter. They are also parents to daughter North, five, and three-year-old son, Saint.

The couple has not yet revealed the name of the new arrival.