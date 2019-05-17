Helen George to star in Daphne du Maurier’s My Cousin Rachel on stage

Call The Midwife star Helen George will star in a new stage adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s My Cousin Rachel.

George will play the leading role of Rachel in the production, which will run at the Theatre Royal Bath in November.

Psychological thriller My Cousin Rachel became an international bestseller when it was released in 1951, and is one of du Maurier’s best-loved works alongside Rebecca and Jamaica Inn.

Helen George will star in My Cousin Rachel in November (Theatre Royal Bath Productions)

The stage adaptation by Joseph O’Connor premiered at Dublin’s Gate Theatre in 2002, but this will be a new production from O’Connor directed by Anthony Banks.

The mystery romance novel, largely set in Cornwall, was first made into a film in 1952 with Olivia de Havilland in the titular role, and again in 2017 with Rachel Weisz as the lead.

The story tells a tale of trust and romance and deception, as young Philip learns that his wealthy relative Ambrose Ashley dies shortly after marrying their distant relative Rachel in Italy.

Convinced that Rachel was responsible for Ambrose’s death, Philip travels to meet her in Cornwall, but becomes seduced by her charms, and is unsure if she is a gold-digger and responsible for the death of his loved-one, or if she is a victim of rumour and suspicion.

George said: “My Cousin Rachel was one of my favourite books when I was growing up, so I’m absolutely thrilled to be playing the wonderfully exotic and complex Rachel. I can’t wait to get my wig on!”

George, who is best known for her role as Trixie Franklin in BBC One’s Call The Midwife, has also had roles in action film The Three Musketeers and on BBC Radio 4’s adaptation of Penelope Fitzgerald’s Human Voices.

My Cousin Rachel will run from November 13 – 23 at Theatre Royal Bath, followed by limited touring dates that will be announced in due course.