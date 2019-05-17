Have I Got News For You mocks Heidi Allen episode cancellation

Have I Got News For You has poked fun at BBC regulations following the cancellation of an episode featuring Change UK acting leader Heidi Allen.

The episode was pulled before airing due to rules around the European election, with the BBC stating it was “inappropriate to feature political party leaders” during an election period.

Have I Got News For You has mocked the decision, and the latest episode features highlight clips from the cancelled instalment.

Allen has been visually and audibly erased from the highlights reel, with a blacked-out area appearing next to team captain Ian Hislop instead.

BREAKING: We're actually on this week! Catch all-new #HIGNFY, hosted by @rhodgilbertshow, with panellists @tomallencomedy and @Emmabarnett. Tonight at 9pm – Only on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/7sus1KuaDg — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 17, 2019

The latest show opens with host Rhod Gilbert saying: “Good evening and welcome to Have I Got News For You, back on air and eager to cover the European elections within BBC guidelines.

“I’m Rhod Gilbert, leader of Plaid Cymru… oh bugger.”

Broadcaster Emma Barnett and comedian Tom Allen joined regular team captains Hislop and Paul Merton as panellists.

Guests discuss Theresa May’s fourth vote on her Brexit deal and Robert De Niro joining a Warburtons advertising campaign.

Have I Got News For You airs on BBC One at 9pm tonight.