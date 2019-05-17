Advertising
Alesha Dixon to read a CBeebies bedtime story
She follows in the footsteps of Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, David Hasselhoff and Tom Hardy in signing up for the star-studded slot.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 40, has turned children’s author in recent years, releasing her own superhero book.
But the mother-of-one will be reading another story – about a superhero in search of a sidekick – in Juniper Jupiter by Lizzy Stewart.
The singer and co-presenter of The Greatest Dancer said of her five-year-old: “I’ve always made time with my daughter, Azura, for a bedtime story.
“There’s something magical about lying in the dark and listening to stories.”
Dixon’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories slot airs at 6.50pm on May 24.
