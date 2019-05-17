Alesha Dixon to read a CBeebies bedtime story

Alesha Dixon has signed up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 40, has turned children’s author in recent years, releasing her own superhero book.

Sir Elton John reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story (Pete Dadds/PA)

But the mother-of-one will be reading another story – about a superhero in search of a sidekick – in Juniper Jupiter by Lizzy Stewart.

Dixon follows in the footsteps of Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, David Hasselhoff, Tom Hardy and Jodie Whittaker in signing up for the star-studded TV slot.

The singer and co-presenter of The Greatest Dancer said of her five-year-old: “I’ve always made time with my daughter, Azura, for a bedtime story.

“There’s something magical about lying in the dark and listening to stories.”

Dixon’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories slot airs at 6.50pm on May 24.