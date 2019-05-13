Sheridan Smith, Ryan Reynolds among fans of Jodie Comer after Bafta win

Sheridan Smith and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars who have showed their appreciation for Jodie Comer after she won a TV Bafta.

The 26-year-old screen star took the leading actress prize for her role as Villanelle in hit drama Killing Eve, fending off competition from her co-star Sandra Oh, Ruth Wilson for Mrs Wilson and Keeley Hawes for Bodyguard.

Comer, who cried throughout her acceptance speech, was described as “the highlight of the evening” by Mrs Biggs and Cilla star Smith.

In a tweet, Smith added: “So proud & SO deserved, you don’t realise how amazing you are, which makes you all the more beautiful. Love ya girl @jodiecomer.”

Hollywood star Reynolds was one of the many who praised Comer for her speech, which saw her paying an emotional tribute to her late grandmother, Nana Frances.

Responding to footage of Comer’s speech on Twitter, Reynolds wrote “I love this so much”, along with emojis showing hands raised in the air.

Comer will make her Hollywood film debut alongside Reynolds in the action comedy Free Guy, set to be released next year.

Strictly Come Dancing star and documentary filmmaker Stacey Dooley tweeted: “YES SISSSSSSS @jodiecomer A STAR SINCE THE START.”

Oh, who plays M15 operative Eve Polastri opposite Comer in Killing Eve, tweeted her joy for Comer as well as Fiona Shaw, who won the supporting actress prize, and the show, which nabbed the drama series gong.

“Congratulations @KillingEve !!! BATFA for Best Series Fiona Shaw and @jodiecomer !!! Yay yay yay!!,” she tweeted, along with champagne bottle emojis.

Other stars of the entertainment world congratulating Comer included Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia and Humans actress Gemma Chan.

Turner tweeted to Comer “YOU COMPLETELY DESERVE THIS”, while Limbachia said: “Never have I ever rooted for someone as much as @jodiecomer ! Well deserved @BAFTA.”

David Walliams also tweeted: “How can you not love ⁦@jodiecomer⁩ ? ⁦@BAFTA⁩.”

Comer has won fans across the world since Killing Eve debuted last year.

She developed a passion for drama at a young age, first realising that she wanted to act while taking part in a drama festival in her home city of Liverpool.

Her acting skills were then spotted by her drama teacher after she took part in a talent show at school, where she performed a monologue based on the Hillsborough disaster.

This drew the attention of BBC Radio 4, where she landed her first acting role for a radio play.

She went on to score her first TV role at the age of 14 in The Royal Today, and she has also acted in programmes including Holby City, Silent Witness and Casualty.

Larger roles came in E4 comedy-drama My Mad Fat Diary in 2013, and BBC One’s Doctor Foster in 2015.

In 2018, she began her work in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve, as the psychotic assassin Villanelle, bringing her fame on both sides of the Atlantic.

As well as the TV Bafta win, Comer has also won others for her role, including a Royal Television Society award.