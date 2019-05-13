Aladdin remake one of the highlights of my career, says Will Smith

Hollywood star Will Smith believes Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin is “one of, if not the best experience” of his accomplished 30-year career.

The actor, who plays Genie in the adaptation of the 1992 animated classic, spoke to reporters in Amman, Jordan, at the regional premiere of the Guy Ritchie-directed film.

He said the role needed singing, comedy bits, action sequences and even Bollywood-style dance numbers – “everything short of boxing”.

(Left to right) Aladdin director Guy Ritchie, Will Smith and fellow cast members Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud (Raad Adayleh/AP)

Smith said the musical movie “called upon every talent I cultivated” throughout decades as an actor, rapper and media personality.

He said he was initially intimidated to follow Robin Williams’ iconic performance in the original film.

The new adaptation was mostly shot in the vast Jordanian desert, also the setting for 1962’s Lawrence of Arabia.