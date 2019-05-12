Stars arrive for the TV Baftas red carpet

Stars Shirley Ballas, Helen Worth, Scarlett Moffatt and Gareth Malone have arrived at the TV Baftas.

Coronation Street actress Worth – Weatherfield matriarch Gail – is up for top TV moment for her moving monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward).

“It’s not just me, there’s a whole load of people goes into making that moment… It was so easy to do, such a beautiful speech, I don’t think I can take credit for that,” she said.

“It’s lovely to be nominated, it doesn’t matter about the rest. It’s such fun….

“The Street are very good at taking difficult topics and making people talk about them. That’s what they did with the suicide.”

Reality star-turned TV presenter Moffatt said TV was in rude health.

“It’s such a wonderful world, whether you’re behind it or watching it. It’s a way to escape real life… a way to escape about the worries,” she said.

Choirmaster Malone will open the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards with students from the Kensington Aldridge Academy, which sits at the foot of Grenfell Tower.

He said he had experienced “sleepless nights” ahead of the performance.

“I’ve done a lot of big performances. This feels quite terrifying. It’s a big responsibility but we’ve been working hard,” he said outside the Royal Festival Hall.

“Today is a celebration of how strong young people can be.”

Ballas, also on the red carpet, said of her role as Strictly Come Dancing chief judge: “One never quite gets used to it!

“I’m very excited for the upcoming series and of course we’re going to have a new judge. The whole thing is going to be spectacular as usual.”

“I just think Great Britain does everything the best really. Everything about British TV is amazing.”

Steve Pemberton, who is up for a Bafta for his role as Inside No 9, said: It’s nerve-wracking, a bit like a cross between a wedding and an awards ceremony.”

Chance Perdomo, nominated for leading actor for his role in Killed By My Debt, told red carpet host Clara Amfo of his role: “If I speak too much about it I’ll cry.”

The BBC Three drama is based on the life of Jerome, who died by suicide aged 20 after he accrued debts of over £1,000 stemming from two unpaid traffic fines.

“It’s a blessing to have their stories told with impact.”

Killing Eve is going up against Bodyguard at the ceremony, with both hit TV shows up for best drama series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve leads the nominations, with its two main stars – Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh – in the running for leading actress.

The darkly comic crime drama also has nods in the supporting actor and actress categories, for Kim Bodnia and Fiona Shaw.

The show, which first aired in the US on BBC America, is nominated despite Bafta’s own rules stating that a programme must have premiered in the UK.