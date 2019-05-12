Shirley Ballas: Darcey has left big shoes to fill on Strictly

Shirley Ballas has said Dame Darcey Bussell is leaving “big shoes to fill” on the Strictly Come Dancing panel, but that she is confident the BBC will choose the right replacement.

Dame Darcey announced last month that she was stepping down as a judge after seven years, sparking speculation about who will take her seat at the judges table alongside Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

Speaking at the Bafta TV Awards in London, Ballas told the Press Association: “The BBC always get it right so as long as the person suits and fits in with the panel and they are fair and they judge without fear or favour and they are positive and kind, I think whoever they choose I’m very happy with, man or woman, I don’t mind.”

Dame Darcey Bussell (PA)

Asked about the space left on the panel, she said: “With Darcey she is such a beautiful human being.

“I think they are also big shoes to fill – she has been on that show for seven years.

“So I think it’s going to take somebody with a sense of humour, somebody that’s light-hearted, that has some dance experience that can bring maybe a little twist from what I do or Bruno or Craig.

“I mean, I’m just as interested as you are.”