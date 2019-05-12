Jodie Comer achieves her dream with Bafta TV Awards success

Jodie Comer used to watched the Baftas as a child and dreamed of being at the ceremony, she said after win.

She has now sealed screen success with the leading actress honour at the Bafta TV Awards.

Comer expressed her joy at winning for her role in Killing Eve.

She said: “I always watched Bafta many, many years on my own in my room and I would think ‘oh my God, I want to be in that place’. It’s incredible.

“You can’t anticipate how something is going to go down with an audience.”

Comer began her acting journey in Liverpool, where she developed a passion for drama.

Her school acting skills quickly drew her to the attention of BBC Radio 4, which then led to appearances in Holby City, Silent Witness and Casualty, before joining the cast of Doctor Foster in 2015.

In 2018, she began her work in Killing Eve, which would bring her fame on both sides of the Atlantic.

Comer revealed Taylor Swift has followed her television career and appreciated her before the phenomenon of Killing Eve.

She said: “I actually met Taylor Swift backstage at the Golden Globes and she said that she loved Doctor Foster when it was on TV.

“Taylor Swift has watched Doctor Foster, that’s incredible.”

Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge meanwhile revealed her Spice Girls devotion after Baftas success.

She said she was a fan of Scary Spice, Mel B.

Waller-Bridge spoke of her childhood fandom following plaudits for her dramatic screen adaption.

Speaking to reporters backstage, she explained why Mel B she was her favourite Spice Girl.

“Because she was a bit scary,” she said.

“Probably a bit of Villanelle actually.”