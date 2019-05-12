Graham Norton returns to TV Baftas with string of quips

Graham Norton made his comeback as host of the TV Baftas with a string of excoriating jokes.

The TV and radio presenter last fronted the ceremony in 2016, when he used his opening monologue to lampoon the likes of Dermot O’Leary and Caroline Flack.

Sue Perkins took over after Norton, who has hosted the show for years, pulled out, citing a scheduling conflict with his Eurovision commentary duties.

Norton’s opening jokes this year came after Gareth Malone and pupils from Kensington Aldridge Academy opened the awards.

The choirmaster performed with children from the school, which is near Grenfell Tower, for BBC Two series Our School By The Tower.

Norton said: “It seems a shame to follow it with some snarky, mean-spirited jokes but that’s my job.”

Norton’s jokes:

To the star-studded audience: “You’ve all been working harder than the plug-in air freshener at the Ecuadorian Embassy.”

On Line Of Duty:

“The interviews, they’re incredible. That interrogation of data hasn’t been seen since that time Seann Walsh got home from Strictly practice … You snog one dancer.”

Norton poked fun at Danny Baker (Victoria Jones/PA)

On the Great British Bake Off:

“Every week, after an error of judgment, a baker gets kicked out.

This week Danny (Baker), literally a show-stopper.”

On women on TV:

“It’s not only good for equality but it saves the BBC a fortune.” He added to Tess Daly: “A woman wrote that joke. I’m just reading these things aloud.”

On Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh

“Enthralling love-hate rivalry. Keep watching because they can’t both win tonight.”

Matt Goss (left) and Luke Goss were also targeted by Norton (Matt Crossick/PA)

On the Bros documentary:

“It was must-see television. A lot of people argued which one had the most dignity. I’d say it was the bassist Craig, he declined to take part.”

To award winners: “Be like David Budd in Bodyguard and say as few words as possible.”