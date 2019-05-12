Advertising
Daisy May Cooper wears dress made of bin liners to Bafta TV Awards
The ceremony is being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Daisy May Cooper caused a stir when she arrived at the Bafta TV Awards in a dress made of bin bags.
All eyes were on the actress and writer – who is nominated for female performance in a comedy for This Country – as she walked the red carpet in the long, plastic outfit.
The dress had a long train that was covered in rubbish, including crisp packets and fast food wrappers.
The star teamed it with a bin lid hat – complete with a pigeon perched on top.
Cooper said her mother made the dress for the awards, which are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
