Advertising
Bafta TV Awards: List of this year’s main winners
Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch picked up the top acting prizes.
The Bafta TV awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Here are the main winners:
– Fellowship
Joan Bakewell
– Special Award
Nicola Shindler
– Comedy Entertainment Programme
A League Of Their Own
– Current Affairs
Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches)
Advertising
– Drama Series
Killing Eve
– Entertainment Performance
Lee Mack – Would I Lie To You?
– Entertainment Programme
Britain’s Got Talent
– Factual Series
Louis Theroux’s Altered States
Advertising
– Features
Who Do You Think You Are?
– Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jessica Hynes – There She Goes
– International
Succession
– Leading Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
– Leading Actress
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
– Live Event
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
– Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Steve Pemberton – Inside No. 9
– Mini-Series
Patrick Melrose
– News Coverage
Cambridge Analytica Uncovered
– Reality and Constructed Factual
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
– Scripted Comedy
Sally4ever
– Short Form Programme
Missed Call
– Single Documentary
Gun No 6
– Single Drama
Killed By My Debt
– Soap and Continuing Drama
EastEnders
– Specialist Factual
Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley
– Sport
2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England V Sweden
– Supporting Actor
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
– Supporting Actress
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
– Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Bodyguard – Julia Montague Assassinated
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.