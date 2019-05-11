Pensioner brings Britain’s Got Talent viewers to tears with tribute to late wife

A pensioner singing for his late wife reduced the Britain’s Got Talent audience to tears.

Viewers watching the show have shared their heartache at hearing the story of performer Colin Thackery.

The Chelsea Pensioner told the judges he would be singing in memory of his late wife, saying “I miss her like mad”.

Thackery said that his wife died in his arms after decades of devoted marriage, and he paid tribute to her by singing the Wind Beneath My Wings.

The pensioner said that his wife had always been the wind beneath his own wings, and he still spoke to her each day.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their emotions after hearing Thackery’s tribute.

Jade Smith wrote on Twitter: “Colin on BGT has left me heartbroken.”

Aww this little old man. Usually hate a sob story on #BGT but he is adorable the way he talks about his late wife. How amazing for someone to talk of their love in such a way then call her the wind beneath his wings and actually sing the song. If you don't cry you have no soul ? pic.twitter.com/JdIFOy0uGj — Kate ⚽ LFC (@AuntieKaty) May 11, 2019

Helen Rollarson added online: “Starting crying before he even started singing… love him. If you can’t be moved by his story then there is something seriously wrong with you.

Another viewer Dave Dowley wrote: “Getting a little choked up here listening to Colin sing about his late wife.”

The Chelsea pensioner has melted this cold heart of mine , omg set me off #BGT — Jade Rees (@Jadddeee_rees) May 11, 2019

Thackery said that his wife called his name before her death, and he knew that she was going to pass away.

Dress in the his Royal Hospital Chelsea uniform, he sung a rendition of the Bette Midler track.

Colin Thackeray has me in bits ?? #bgt — Jennifer Steel (@jennifer_steel) May 11, 2019

Katie-Lee Weasley wrote of the performance: “Colin has reduced me to tears. So emotional, singing for his wife. I’m a mess.”

Thackery received the full four stars from judges on BGT, and will progress through the competition.