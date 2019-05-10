Taylor Swift’s Reputation album was inspired by Game Of Thrones

Taylor Swift has revealed her Reputation album was inspired by Game Of Thrones.

The pop star, 29, told Entertainment Weekly she started binge watching the HBO show in 2016 having managed to avoid any major spoilers from its first five years on air.

Her 2017 album, Reputation, was heavily influenced by Game Of Thrones, Swift said.

Taylor Swift has discussed the impact of Game Of Thrones on her music (Ian West/PA)

“These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter,” Swift told the outlet.

The lead single from the album, Look What You Made Me Do, was inspired by the kill list drawn up by Maisie Williams’ character, Arya Stark.

Swift said the song also draws “vibes” from the characters of Cersei and Daenerys, played by Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke respectively.

Swift has been busy dropping clues about her upcoming seventh album and even said her strategy for teasing her new music had been influenced by Thrones.

“My entire outlook on storytelling has been shaped by it – the ability to foreshadow stories, to meticulously craft cryptic story lines,” she told EW.

“So, I found ways to get more cryptic with information and still be able to share messages with the fans. I aspire to be one one-millionth of the kind of hint dropper the makers of Game of Thrones have been.”

Asked who she thinks will end up on the Iron Throne when HBO’s fantasy epic comes to an end later this month, Swift said: “Daenerys, Arya or Sansa.”