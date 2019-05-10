Stormzy secures second week at top of singles chart with Vossi Bop

Stormzy has secured his second week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

Vossi Bop remained at number one after earning 11 million individual streams this week.

The 25-year-old grime artist saw off competition from Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road, which had 1.3 million fewer plays, according to the Official Charts Company.

The British star, who is preparing to headline Glastonbury, last week earned the biggest week of streams for a rapper and the fifth biggest streaming week of all time.

Drake’s In My Feelings previously held the record.

Two tracks by Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi sit in the top five.

Former chart-topper Someone You Loved has returned to number three, while new track Hold Me While You Wait entered at number four following Capaldi’s announcement of a string of 2020 stadium dates.

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes debuted at number nine with If I Can’t Have You, his fifth top 10 hit in the UK.

Pink also won a second week at number one with Hurts 2B Human, her eighth studio album and third number one.

Vampire Weekend’s sprawling double album Father Of The Bride entered at number two to become the band’s highest charting album in the UK thus far.

Punk rockers Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes scored a number four album with End Of Suffering, while Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next returned to claim number 10 following a vinyl release.