Kim Kardashian soon to be a mother of four as surrogate goes into labour

Showbiz | Published:

She and husband Kanye West already have three children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West will soon be a mother of four after her surrogate went into labour.

The news was broken by Kim’s sister, Kourtney, who surprised their mother Kris Jenner during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kourtney walked on stage with her three children; Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and four-year-old Reign.

She also had Kim’s three children; North, five, Saint, three, and one-year-old Chicago, whom she shares with husband Kanye West.

Addressing her sister’s absence, Kourtney said: “So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labour, so she’s at the hospital.”

A visibly shocked Kris, 63, replied: “What! What are we doing here?!”

DeGeneres explained that Kim, 38, was supposed to be the one to surprise Kris but could not make it as her baby boy was on the way.

This is the second time Kim and Kanye have used a surrogate, having had one deliver Chicago.

