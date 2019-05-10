Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran fans predict new track will be song of the summer

Fans are claiming that I Don’t Care will become the song of the summer after Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran released their highly-anticipated collaboration overnight.

The video for the track – an upbeat dancehall-influenced number reminiscent of 28-year-old Sheeran’s Shape Of You – has already been viewed more than two million times on YouTube.

It sees the pair singing about their social anxieties.

Bieber, 25, touches on his mental health with the lyrics: “With all these people all around/I’m crippled with anxiety/But I’m told it’s where we’re supposed to be.”

But they go on to say how their partners (Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin and Sheeran’s fiancee Cherry Seaborn) helped them to overcome their problems.

Fans were, of course, pleased.

“Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber didn’t have to go this hard on their new song, but they did that for us,” one wrote.

Some predicted the song would be heard across summer.

“Ohhhhhhh this new Ed sheeran Justin Bieber sounds like summerrrrrrrr,” said one fan.

Another dubbed it a “great summer time bop”.

Others agreed that I Don’t Care was destined to become a summer anthem.

They said: “I’m calling it. Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s song I Don’t Care will be the song of the summer! It’s so good!”

i love the dancehall inspiration in all this new pop music, ed sheeran and bieber tune boutta be the one this summer ? — B~Funke (@goFUNKEyourself) May 10, 2019

The pair previously teamed up on the hit song Love Yourself in 2015, with Sheeran penning the track with Benny Blanco.

Other fans hoped the single might spark an entire album of collaboration.

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber need to do a joint album! This “I don’t care” is a straight banger…. — Alex Meacham (@Alex_Meacham) May 10, 2019

I think that Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran needs to release an album together — daniela (@biebertaking) May 10, 2019

Bieber teased the track heavily in the last week, counting down the days on his Twitter page and posting snippets of video of the pair working in the studio.