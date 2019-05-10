Constance Wu tweets she is ‘so upset’ after sitcom Fresh Off The Boat is renewed

Actress Constance Wu said she is “so upset” after her sitcom Fresh Off The Boat was renewed.

The big US TV networks are currently announcing what shows have or have not been picked up for further seasons.

Constance Wu seemed to have an unexpected reaction to the renewal of her sitcom Fresh Off The Boat (Ian West/PA Wire)

While social media was filled with other actors expressing delight that their programmes had earned extra time on air, Crazy Rich Asians star Wu struck a distinctly different tone.

After news broke that Fresh Off The Boat, a comedy featuring a majority Asian cast, had earned a sixth season on US TV network ABC, Wu, who has starred on the show since 2015, tweeted: “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F***.”

The 37-year-old followed it by tweeting: “F****** hell.”

When a user congratulated her on Fresh Off The Boat’s renewal, describing it as “great news”, Wu replied: “No it’s not.”

However, Wu later cast doubt over what had sparked her anger, telling people to “stop assuming”.

Wu tweeted: “That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f*** a lot. I love the word.

“Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.”

Representatives for Wu have been contacted for comment.