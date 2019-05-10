Amanda Nevill to step down as chief executive of BFI

Amanda Nevill has announced that she will step down as chief executive of the British Film Institute (BFI) after nearly 16 years in the role.

Nevill became the first woman to hold the position when she joined as director in June 2003, her title changing to CEO in 2011.

She will leave the post early next year. Her replacement has not yet been named but the BFI’s board of governors has begun the recruitment process.

Nevill with chairman Josh Berger, left, and Jonathan Ross (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I think the real test of any job is whether at the end you still feel as much excitement and eager energy to do things and make a difference as you did on your first few months… and I do.

“I have so much to be thankful for, I have learned so much, and had some of the most wonderful cultural moments that any human being could wish for.

“I have also been blessed with marvellous colleagues and board members and I want to thank them all.

“But, after 16 brilliant but incredibly busy years, I’m excited to have some time to pursue other interests and new avenues… some of which I hope won’t be far away from this world for which I will always be a passionate advocate.”

BFI chairman Josh Berger said Nevill had “transformed” the organisation.

He said: “I am hugely grateful to her for her tireless championing of film and film-making, for both protecting our national collection of film and television – the BFI National Archive – and making it accessible to audiences, for leading the charge on greater inclusion and diversity in our industry and much, much more.

“Thanks to Amanda, the BFI has never been in better shape and she leaves an incredible legacy behind her, all delivered with her extraordinary energy, passion and elegance.”

Nevill is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and has won a number of gongs including the Social Purpose Award at the prestigious Business Woman Awards.