Will Smith to attend Aladdin premiere in London

Will Smith is set to walk the red carpet in London for the premiere of Aladdin.

The Hollywood star plays the genie in the live action Disney film.

Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin, and Naomi Scott, who stars as Jasmine, will also be at the screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

Aladdin follows the eponymous “street rat”, the courageous and determined Princess Jasmine and the genie who may be the key to their future.

The live action version of the 1992 animated film was directed by Guy Ritchie.

It follows successful live action versions of The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast.

Aladdin is set to open in cinemas on May 22.