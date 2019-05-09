TV Baftas: What viewers can expect from the glitzy ceremony

Stars are preparing for the one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar – the TV Baftas.

Ant McPartlin will be back on the red carpet at the bash, alongside Declan Donnelly.

Other big names attending include Benedict Cumberbatch and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Here is all you need to know about the TV event:

– When is it on and how can I watch it?

The ceremony will air on BBC One on Sunday at 8pm. The awards bash is not broadcast live so events at the Royal Festival Hall, London, will have kicked off earlier and viewers will see an edited version.

Graham Norton (Ian West/PA)

– Who is hosting?

Graham Norton will return after a short absence.

The TV and radio presenter last fronted the ceremony in 2016, when he used his opening monologue to lampoon everyone from Dermot O’Leary to Caroline Flack.

Sue Perkins took over after Norton, who has hosted the show for years, pulled out, citing a scheduling conflict with his Eurovision commentary duties.

Sue Perkins (Ian West/PA)

– Who is tipped to win?

Comedy thriller Killing Eve leads the nominations with five awards, but not without controversy.

Bafta’s rules say a programme must have premiered in the UK to be eligible, but the show first aired in the US on BBC America before coming to the UK.

Bafta said there was “significant creative contribution from key UK talent throughout the production” and “the television committee is the arbiter of all eligibility”.

Nods include best drama and best actress for Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

Sandra Oh in Killing Eve (Aimee Spinks/BBC America)

– Who else is in the running?

Fellow BBC drama A Very English Scandal, about politician Jeremy Thorpe’s downfall, is also high in the nominations list.

Ant and Dec have been nominated for best entertainment performance for Saturday Night Takeaway, despite Ant stepping down from presenting the show following his arrest for drink-driving.

Ant and Dec (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The ITV show is also in the running for best entertainment programme, alongside Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, but The X Factor has been snubbed.

Broadcaster Joan Bakewell will be honoured with the Bafta Television Fellowship.

– Who has been snubbed?

Richard Madden thrilled viewers in his role as the home secretary’s police protection officer in Bodyguard but he is absent from the best actor list.

Richard Madden in Bodyguard (Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions)

Jodie Whittaker is not a nominee for best actress despite making TV history as the first female Time Lord.

Doctor Who’s single nomination is for Must-See Moment, a separate category and the only one to be voted for by viewers, for the civil rights-themed episode, featuring Rosa Parks.

Awards for categories such as costume design and original music have already been handed out at the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards air at 8pm on Sunday on BBC One.