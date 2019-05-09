Royal wedding cellist congratulates Harry and Meghan on ‘wonderful’ birth

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the cellist who played at the royal wedding last year, has congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the “wonderful” birth of their son.

The 20-year-old found fame following his performance of Sicilienne by von Paradis and Apres Un Reve by Faure in St George’s Chapel in Windsor last May.

Kanneh-Mason, from Nottingham, passed on his congratulations to Harry and Meghan, telling Hello! magazine: “I’m delighted for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Welcome to the world, little Archie ♥️ We’ve put together an extra-special souvenir edition with the full photo album of the Sussex family and all the details you may have missed ? On sale in London tomorrow and Nationwide on Saturday. Make sure you get your copy! #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/O9DZhLBRqw — HELLO! (@hellomag) May 9, 2019

“They are such a lovely couple and this is a wonderful event to coincide with the anniversary of their beautiful wedding.”

The couple broke with royal convention by making a personal decision not to use a title for their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born on Monday May 6.

An estimated UK average audience of 18 million tuned in to watch the couple tie the knot after more than two years together.

Kanneh-Mason, who became the first artist to receive the new Brit Certified Breakthrough Award in 2018, told how Meghan called him directly to ask him to perform.

Kanneh-Mason with the Male Artist of the Year award at the Classic Brit Awards in 2018 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “An American voice came on the line saying: ‘Hi, I’m Meghan Markle. Would you like to play at my wedding? I’ve been a fan of yours for a while but I didn’t know you were British’.

“I enjoyed every moment of it. The atmosphere was buzzing and I felt lucky to play in such a beautiful building.”

Kanneh-Mason also said he had begun to be recognised by fans.

He said: “I’ve had strangers come up to me in the street and ask if I can play at their wedding.”

