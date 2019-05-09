Menu

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help Bond women ‘feel like real people’

The writer was brought to the franchise after she was suggested to producers by Daniel Craig.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is one of the writers for the 25th edition of the James Bond franchise

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wants to make female characters in the upcoming James Bond film “feel like real people”.

The Fleabag creator and actress was announced as one of the writers for the 25th edition of the franchise after she was suggested to producers by Bond actor Daniel Craig.

Cast details of the yet-untitled film were released last month, with Oscar winner Rami Malek and Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch announced as new additions.

Michael G Wilson, left to right, Lea Seydoux, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and Barbara Broccoli at the GoldenEye villa in Jamaica (Nicola Dove/PA)

When probed about writing female characters for the franchise, Waller-Bridge told the Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter Podcast: “It’s mainly just making them feel like real people, you know? Which they do, in the previous films.

“I think Daniel’s films have done, we’ve had really fantastic Bond girls, so it’s just keeping up that.”

On bringing the “female, feminist humour” of her previous creations, the Killing Eve creator told host Scott Feinberg she would see what she could “sneak in”.

Revealing how she found out, Waller-Bridge said: “I got the call from Daniel and Barbara Broccoli and they had been talking about it and just thought it would work.

“It’s really exciting, the film they’ve got is really such an exciting story and it’s just been a joy to work on.”

