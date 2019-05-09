Hilary Duff engaged to partner Matthew Koma

Former teen star Hilary Duff is engaged to singer-songwriter Matthew Koma.

The American singer and actress posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding her hand up to reveal an engagement ring while stood next to musician Koma.

The former Lizzie McGuire star, who has a baby daughter with Koma, told her 11.9 million followers: “He asked me to be his wife.”

A second image on the social media post showed the couple locking lips.

Duff and Koma, both 31, have been together since 2017, and they welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair in October last year.

Duff has seven-year-old son Luca from her marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie, to whom she was married from 2010 until 2016.

She currently stars in comedy-drama TV series Younger and played Sharon Tate in a recent film about the tragic actress, The Haunting Of Sharon Tate.

Duff rose to fame as a teenager, starring in Disney’s TV show Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004 as well as in a movie based on the series.

She later appeared in films including Agent Cody Banks, Cheaper By The Dozen and A Cinderella Story.

As well as an acting career, Duff also found success in music and writing.

Koma is known for his work as a singer, songwriter and record producer, and has worked with the likes of Shania Twain, Zedd and Ryan Tedder.