Emilia Clarke makes light of Game Of Thrones coffee cup scene

Emilia Clarke has had a laugh at the now infamous Game Of Thrones coffee cup scene.

Fans of the blockbuster show spotted a takeaway cup had been accidentally left in front of Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, on the top table at a post-battle feast.

Now the actress has posted a snap of herself in costume with actors Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa, while posing with a cup.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!,” she joked on Instagram.

“The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….@prideofgypsies (Momoa) you so fire you make my hair turn blue.”

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

The Mother of Dragons was holding a cup of wine during the scene in the most recent episode, but the cup was left just in front of her.

News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

It appeared for a brief moment as she looked over at Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

A message tweeted on the Game Of Thrones official account previously said: “News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on Mondays at 2am and 9pm.