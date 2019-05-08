Tyra Banks on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at 45

Tyra Banks has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue at the age of 45.

The model and TV presenter is pictured in a yellow bikini in the Bahamas on the cover of the Summer 2019 edition.

It comes 22 years after Banks made history by becoming the first black woman to appear solo on the front of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“I never thought it would be possible to be 45 years old and on the cover of this magazine again,” said the mother-of-one.

Model Camille Kostek and soccer star Alex Morgan have also landed covers for the special issue.

Editor MJ Day said the trio “represent the brand in the most powerful way possible”.

She said: “I will never be more proud of the work we did this year and even more proud of the women that are a part of this brand.

“Thank you and massive congratulations to the 2019 cover stars.”