Strictly dancer Graziano Di Prima proposes to girlfriend on stage

Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima is engaged after proposing to his partner on stage.

The dancer got down on one knee during a performance of ballroom dancing show Burn The Floor on Tuesday evening to ask his girlfriend Giada Lini for her hand in marriage.

His co-stars in the show, including his Strictly colleague Kevin Clifton, were among those watching from behind him on the stage during the romantic moment.

Di Prima, who joined the BBC One show in 2018 and was partnered with Vick Hope, made the proposal on his 25th birthday.

Lini, also a dancer and a Burn The Floor performer, has been dating Di Prima since 2015.

The emotional moment was caught on camera and shared on Instagram by Di Prima’s Strictly co-star Oti Mabuse, who posted a picture of him lifting his future wife into his arms while on stage.

She wrote: “Congratulations, she said yes!!!”

Advertising

Graziano Di Prima’s Strictly co-stars Katya Jones and Oti Mabuse congratulated him (Instagram)

Strictly dancer Katya Jones also posted her congratulations, sharing a photo of the happy couple locking lips on her Instastory.

She wrote: “Not only is it @grazianodiprima BIRTHDAY!! He proposed and @giada.lini said YES!!”