Madonna criticises Donald Trump over gun control

Madonna has hit out at Donald Trump for failing to act on gun violence.

The pop queen, who has previously posed with weapons, said the US president was too “focused on his damn wall in Mexico”.

In an interview with British Vogue, she criticised “the fixation that our country is so endangered by Central America.

“Why aren’t we focused on gun control? That’s the real danger,” the singer said.

“That’s a way bigger problem than people crossing the border.”

She added of Mr Trump: “I can’t believe he is so focused on his damn wall in Mexico.”

On her Madame X track, God Control, the star sings: “We lost gun control, this is your wake-up call”.

US President Donald Trump (Brian Lawless/PA)

In the past, some of the singer’s dance routines featured guns and violence.

Her comments come as a teenager was killed and eight students injured after two students opened fire at a school in Denver, Colorado, in the US.

The shooting comes just weeks after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre that killed 13 people.

Madonna, who has announced a tour of theatres in the US and Europe, recently broke her silence over the Michael Jackson sex abuse allegations, saying “people are innocent until proven guilty”.

“I’ve had a thousand accusations hurled at me that are not true,” she told the magazine.

“So my attitude when people tell me things about people is, ‘Can you prove it?’”

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available on newsstands and digital download on May 10.