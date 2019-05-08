Advertising
‘I’ll find you’, Piers Morgan warns thief who stole his golf clubs
The presenter called the thief ‘cowardly’.
Piers Morgan has vowed to find a thief who broke into his car and stole his golf clubs.
The Good Morning Britain presenter posted a message on social media saying his golf bag and clubs had been swiped, and insisted he would find the “cowardly little shit”.
The 54-year-old also offered a reward.
“Many thanks to the cowardly little sh*t who broke into my car & stole my golf bag & clubs,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the bag and clubs.
“They’re these newish @CallawayGolf Rogues (below), so if anyone sees them offered for sale, let me know & you’ll be handsomely rewarded.
“As for the thief, I’ll find you.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.