George and Amal Clooney switch on the glamour at premiere
The parents of twins were in Los Angeles.
George and Amal Clooney switched on the glamour at the Catch-22 premiere.
Clooney stars in, produced and partially directed the TV adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel.
Catch-22 stars Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler and Daniel David Stewart were also at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.
Clooney, who has just turned 58, was asked how he was enjoying being a father of young twins.
“They’re good. They’re fat!” he joked to Entertainment Tonight.
“To keep ’em quiet, you just feed ’em.”
The six-episode mini-series will air on Channel 4 in the UK.
