Big Bang Theory star shares video of set being taken down

Johnny Galecki has shared a video of the sets from The Big Bang Theory being dismantled after the show wrapped.

The scientific comedy, which also stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco, is coming to an end this month after 12 years.

Galecki, who played experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter since season one in 2007, posted a video on Instagram showing the set being taken down.

Help! by The Beatles played in the background.

“Breaking down the @bigbangtheory_cbs sets on Warner Bros Stage 25,” he said.

“Coincidental soundtrack apropos.”

The Big Bang Theory series finale will air in the US on May 16.

It will be shown on E4 in the UK at a later date.