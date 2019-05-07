Rita Ora to headline show for Prince Harry’s charity

Rita Ora is set to headline a concert in aid of Sentebale, the charity founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso.

The pair established the charity, supporting young people affected by HIV in southern Africa, in 2006, after they met during the duke’s gap year trip to Lesotho.

Pop star Ora will perform at the Sentebale Audi Concert in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace on June 11 in a celebration of African and Western culture.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem, in support of the Sentebale charity, at the Royal Albert Hall (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph)

Sentebale ambassador and spoken word artist George the Poet will join the Let Me Love You singer and others yet to be announced as they perform in front of 3,000 people.

Organised in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces – the independent charity which cares for Hampton Court Palace – the Sentebale Audi Concert will be the first time Audi UK has supported the event.

Proceeds raised from the evening will help the charity address the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people in the region.

Rita Ora said: “I am honoured to perform at the Sentebale Audi Concert and raise awareness and provide critical emotional and psychological support to young people living with and affected by HIV in southern Africa.”

Richard Miller, chief executive of Sentebale, said: “We’re delighted that some of the biggest global performers are helping Sentebale deliver a sustainable, quality programme for children and young people affected by HIV, enabling them to lead healthy, happy and productive lives.

“The Sentebale Audi Concert will bring people together to help empower new generations to seek positive change and dispel stigma in local communities, often preventing children and young people from knowing and managing their HIV status.”

Tickets for the show will be on sale at 10am on May 10.