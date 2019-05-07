Museum uncovers dolls celebrating previous royal arrival

As the world awaits its first peek at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby, a museum has uncovered dolls celebrating another royal arrival.

The toy figures date from around when Harry was born.

Royal Children Limited Edition Set by House of Nisbet Limited 1985 (Museum of London)

They show Diana, Princess of Wales with her two sons – William by her side and a tiny Harry in a bassinet.

The objects are stored in the collection of the Museum of London but are not on display.

Royal Children Limited Edition Set by House of Nisbet 1985 (Museum Of London)

It is believed they were donated by the manufacturer House of Nisbet.

They were made in Dunster Park, Winscombe, and a certificate inside the box says that the dolls are number 332 of a limited edition set.