Jared Leto carries a model of his head at the Met Gala

Actor Jared Leto once again made waves at the Met Gala, this time by walking the pink carpet while carrying a model of his head.

The 47-year-old Oscar winner teamed up with fashion house Gucci for his outfit and accessory, which caused many double-takes among attendees at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York City.

Jared Leto caught the eye at the Met Gala by turning up with a model of his own head (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Leto wore a long-sleeved silk red gown with diamond details on the bodice, which fitted well with the theme for the night, Camp: Notes On Fashion.

However, it was what Leto held in his hand that caught the most attention.

The replica of his own head, complete with beard and flowing brown hair, was an unusual sight even at the Met Gala, the annual fashion extravaganza which raises money for the museum’s costume institute and which is known for seeing celebrities turn up in a variety of bizarre get ups.

Jared Leto is no stranger to wearing bizarre outfits at the Met Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The idea of a severed head is reportedly inspired from a Gucci fashion show in Autumn 2018. According to Gucci, it is meant to highlight “the work of a designer — the act of cutting, slicing, reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them”.

Leto, who won an Academy Award for best supporting actor in recognition of his portrayal of a transgender woman in 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club, is known for rocking eye-catching costumes at the Met Gala.

Jared Leto shows off his bizarre Met Gala accessory – a model of his own head (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Last year, when the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination, he came dressed as Jesus Christ.

As well as his acting career, Leto is known for being the front man of rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars.